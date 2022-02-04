Rise Up Indigenous Wellness Society ready to roll in the Shuswap

Braby Motors’ Wes Gano (left) and Justin Braby (right) hand off the keys to a new van to Launa Payne and Sherrelle Anderson of the Rise Up Indigenous Wellness Society. The van will help the society with its programming that includes the delivery of food to families. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

A community service group is ready to roll thanks to financial support through gaming grant funding and the Shuswap Community Foundation.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Sherrelle Anderson and Launa Payne of the Rise Up Indigenous Wellness Society, picked up a van from Salmon Arm’s Braby Motors. The van was needed by the non-profit society, which focuses on supporting Indigenous children, families and youth through holistic land-based programming

“Our programming includes providing opportunities for young people and their families to connect with teachings on the land, this often requires transporting people to sites,” said Payne, Rise Up’s executive director. “Rise Up also requires transportation for delivering food to families.”

Anderson, Rise Up’s program director, and Payne are grateful for the support received from the Shuswap Community Foundation and through the British Columbia Community Gaming Grant Program, which made purchasing the van possible. The two are also grateful to Braby Motors for their help and service, and to the Churches of Salmon Arm for supporting Rise Up’s food program.

“Through the support of Salmon Arm and community we are able to continue offering programs and services to families,” said Payne.

To learn more about Rise Up Indigenous Wellness, visit riseupindigenouswellness.ca.

