Road closed as triple-rainbow crosswalk painted in downtown Salmon Arm

A section of Hudson Avenue NE is temporarily closed to accommodate the painting of a triple-rainbow crosswalk.
The crosswalk is being installed July 29 at the intersection of Hudson Avenue NE and McLeod Street SE, near the entrance to the Salmon Arm Arts Centre.
At an October 2020 Salmon Arm Council meeting, arts centre director-curator Tracey Kutschker said a tri-rainbow crosswalk in that area would be a visible message to people, whether they’re residents or visitors, that it is a safe space for LGBTQ2S+ people and Salmon Arm is working to become safer.
One crosswalk at the intersection will be the traditional six-colour rainbow, another will be a rainbow to include people of colour and Indigenous people, and the third will be the transgender flag colours.
