Line West Ltd. staff add a purple stripe to the triple-rainbow crosswalk going in at the intersection of Hudson Avenue NE and McLeod Street SE, near the Salmon Arm Arts Centre. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Line West Ltd. staff add a purple stripe to the triple-rainbow crosswalk going in at the intersection of Hudson Avenue NE and McLeod Street SE, near the Salmon Arm Arts Centre. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Road closed as triple-rainbow crosswalk painted in downtown Salmon Arm

Crosswalk part of ongoing effort to make Salmon Arm a safe and inclusive place

A section of Hudson Avenue NE is temporarily closed to accommodate the painting of a triple-rainbow crosswalk.

The crosswalk is being installed July 29 at the intersection of Hudson Avenue NE and McLeod Street SE, near the entrance to the Salmon Arm Arts Centre.

At an October 2020 Salmon Arm Council meeting, arts centre director-curator Tracey Kutschker said a tri-rainbow crosswalk in that area would be a visible message to people, whether they’re residents or visitors, that it is a safe space for LGBTQ2S+ people and Salmon Arm is working to become safer.

One crosswalk at the intersection will be the traditional six-colour rainbow, another will be a rainbow to include people of colour and Indigenous people, and the third will be the transgender flag colours.

Read more: Tri-rainbow crosswalk and Progress flag requested to help make Salmon Arm safe

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmPride

Previous story
See smoke? Here’s how to help crews when you report a wildfire from a B.C. expert

Just Posted

A BC Wildfire Service helicopter approaches the Two Mile Road fire south of Sicamous on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Peggy Buckler photo)
Extreme smoke hampers aerial firefighting efforts at Two Mile wildfire near Sicamous

Line West Ltd. staff add a purple stripe to the triple-rainbow crosswalk going in at the intersection of Hudson Avenue NE and McLeod Street SE, near the Salmon Arm Arts Centre. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Road closed as triple-rainbow crosswalk painted in downtown Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP confirmed a person drowned in White Lake on July 28. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP confirm drowning at White Lake north of Salmon Arm

This photo of a scene from Caravan’s Hands Up! includes Nans Kelder, Maggie Nagle and Corrine Koslo up front, with Sue Kyle playing banjo, Alan Bates on guitar and David Balser on bass. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Caravan Farm Theatre: Origins of the Shuswap’s most successful intentional community