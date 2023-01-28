Sicamous Curling Club will host Rock the Rings, a free Family Day curling event on Feb. 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Black Press file photo)

Rock the Rings: Sicamous Curling Club hosts Family Day curling event

Province gives grant funding to the district to provide fun on the ice free to families

Sicamous families will be able to learn curling skills and play games on the ice this Family Day.

Rock the Rings Family Day Curling will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Family Day holiday in B.C., Feb. 18, 2023.

At the Sicamous Curling Club, families will be able to partake in curling skills lessons, games and enjoy light refreshments at the free event. Parent participation is required, as are helmets.

The B.C. government provided the District of Sicamous with grant funding to support the Family Day activity for the community.

Pre-registration is required by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

Families can register on the District of Sicamous website for Rock the Rings and other programs.

