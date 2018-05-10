Rocking the Dress to raise funds

Photography event has raised more than $60,000 for breast cancer research in 9 years

Kayleigh Seibel, who is also part of the Observer's social media team, photographs Devon Inkster at this year's annual Rock the Dress for Breast Cancer event. (Photo contributed)

Whether it was a wedding gown, grad dress or everyday wear, women of all ages rocked their dress on Sunday, May 6 raising awareness on the way.

Photographers, hair stylists and make-up artists from all over the Okanagan helped to make this event an amazing experience for everyone involved.

A total of $5,000 was raised this year. A grand total of $60,000 has been raised over the past nine years for breast cancer research.