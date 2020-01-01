Rolling memorial video a touching tribute to North Okanagan man

Friends and family remembered Jesse Haller in a big way

Enderby came together in a big way to say goodbye to a friend, son, brother, uncle, nephew and all around great guy.

A moving tribute has been created of the rolling procession that took place Nov. 16 in memory of Jesse Troy Haller.

The 36-year-old, who was born in Enderby, died Nov. 7 in Armstrong.

The loss of the young man, predeceased by his brother Nata Bifano and father Ken Haller, hit the community hard. Therefore friends and family made an extra effort to send him off with a rolling memorial. Adorned with homemade flags, more than 100 trucks, SUVs and other vehicles travelled down Back Enderby Road and looped the driveway at Nata Farms before arriving at the church.

READ MORE: Rolling memorial for Armstrong man

“We saw the procession. What a wonderful tribute to your friend,” Tania Quigley said. “Brought tears to see the love this person must have had to have this kind of send off. Small town love.”

Haller, born June 24, 1983, will be lovingly remembered by his mom Carol, dad Joe, brother Mitch, sister Tennielle, sister-in-law Sydney, his beloved nephews Eli and Daxin, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He grew up in Armstrong and spent some time working in Pemberton after graduating high school at Pleasant Valley Secondary School. After returning home, Haller worked on the family farm and took a real loving for the butcher industry.

Haller was a lover of the outdoors from a very young age. Hunting and fishing were huge passions of his.

“He was the life of the party and would have any room rolling in laughter,” his obituary reads. “Jesse will be missed by anyone lucky enough to cross paths with him.”

READ MORE: Jesse Troy Haller

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PET OF THE WEEK: Coop Coop (Cooper) is ready for a fresh start

Just Posted

Swimmers to give 2020 a cold start at Canoe Beach polar bear swim

Approximately 30 swimmers expected to brave the frigid water

Salmon Arm church reaches out to fellow church in Texas after shooting

Leader offers support because local church experienced a similar tragedy in April

Trans Canada Highway closed west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control is ongoing

Blankets, socks, gloves would be appreciated for people in Salmon Arm without housing

Lighthouse Shelter accepting items at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31 and morning of Jan. 1, regular hours Jan. 2

Downed tree closes westbound lane on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

AIM Roads calls North Okanagan and Shuswap highways hazardous, advises against travel

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

Police incident closes Bennett bridge in Kelowna temporarily

Motorists warned they may expect delays due to congestion

Penticton RCMP press charges following alleged car-jacking

Jesse William Shawcross facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing five vehicles, fleeing

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Snowstorm drives up need for warm donations for Okanagan’s homeless

Upper Room Mission calls for hand warmers, warm clothes abd blankets

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Trailer axle snaps on Summerland road

Trench had been dug during construction on Wharton Street

Penny the pudgy pit bull needs new foster family in Vernon

#PoundsOffOfPenny plan is well underway as pitty shakes weight

Most Read