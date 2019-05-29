Rotarians dig in to beautify Bastion Place

Sweat glistened from the brow of more than one of the Salmon Arm Rotary Club members who were busy beautifying the grounds at Bastion Place on Wednesday morning, May 29.
The Rotary crew was at the seniors long-term care facility to donate a bit of “sweat equity,” as club president Patrick Webb called it. This involved pulling weeds and cleaning up the grounds around Bastion.
Webb explained the Rotary work party was the result of a request from Bastion Place for financial support to help replace their aging patio furniture. He said it was an easy decision for the club, which doubled the requested donation amount to $15,000. Taking a look around the facility, the club saw the need for more than just upgraded furniture, and members opted to donate their labour as well.
Jackie LaTosky, Bastion’s volunteer co-ordinator, praised the Salmon Arm Rotary Club for their attention and generosity.
