Salmon Arm Rotary Club members take a short break for a photo before getting back to pulling weeds and beautifying the grounds at Bastion Place. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Rotarians dig in to beautify Bastion Place

Club members donate labour as well as $15,000 for patio furniture upgrade at care facility

Sweat glistened from the brow of more than one of the Salmon Arm Rotary Club members who were busy beautifying the grounds at Bastion Place on Wednesday morning, May 29.

The Rotary crew was at the seniors long-term care facility to donate a bit of “sweat equity,” as club president Patrick Webb called it. This involved pulling weeds and cleaning up the grounds around Bastion.

Webb explained the Rotary work party was the result of a request from Bastion Place for financial support to help replace their aging patio furniture. He said it was an easy decision for the club, which doubled the requested donation amount to $15,000. Taking a look around the facility, the club saw the need for more than just upgraded furniture, and members opted to donate their labour as well.

Read more: Salmon Arm Rotary Club contributes to new Blackburn Park picnic shelter

Read more: Rotary clubs step up again

Read more: Shuswap Rotary celebrates 70 years of service to community

Jackie LaTosky, Bastion’s volunteer co-ordinator, praised the Salmon Arm Rotary Club for their attention and generosity.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm resident’s backyard becomes moose daycare

Just Posted

Rotarians dig in to beautifying Bastion Place

Club members donate labour as well as $15,000 for patio furniture upgrade at care facility

Salmon Arm resident’s backyard becomes moose daycare

Conservation officer says it’s normal for moose to stash calves in safe place for period of time

Handgun mail-order arrest has Okanagan tie

RCMP in Armstrong and North Vancouver collaborate on case which leads to arrest

Transport Canada pulls non-compliant buoys from Mara Lake

Twenty-eight buoys removed, further enforcement planned

Transport Canada pulls non-compliant buoys from Mara Lake

Twenty-eight buoys removed, further enforcement planned

Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks video sponsorship

You can vote to help Vernon’s Tattoo win a chance to make video on how event began

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

LETTER: Couple helped during bear encounter

Incident occurred near Summerland Waterfront Resort

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Okanagan high jumper takes silver at national college finals

Armstrong’s Trinity Hansma’s second-place result helped UBC T-Birds win national women’s team title

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

No-contact order sought between accused Okanagan killer and his wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Most Read