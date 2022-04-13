Rotarians donate close to $29,000 to Salmon Arm food banks

Money raised through Rotary Club of Salmon Arm’s Double Up Your Donation campaign

Rotary Club of Salmon Arm members Hazel Nevrkla, Rob Marshall, president Garry Hoffart, Kari Wilkinson and Josie Muto present Salvation Army Lieutenant Joel Torrens with a cheque for $14,400 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The club raised $28,867.22 through its recent Double Up Your Donation campaign, and chose to divide the funds between the Salvation Army and Second Harvest food banks. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm food banks received a financial boost courtesy of local Rotarians.

On Tuesday, April 12, members of the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm stopped by the Salvation Army Lighthouse Shelter to give Lieutenant Joel Torrens a cheque for $14,400. A cheque for the same amount was going to the Second Harvest food bank.

The money was raised through the Rotary Club’s recently concluded Double Up Your Donation fundraising campaign, through which $28,867.22 was raised.

This is the second year the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm has run the campaign, which matches funds raised up to a maximum of $10,000. Rotarian Rob Marshall said the club decided to contribute additional funds this year due to the “greater-than-usual need that exists in our community at the present time.”

“The Rotary Club of Salmon Arm is grateful to all the individual community members and community organizations who contributed to the success of this very worthy cause,” said Marshall, adding the club plans to bring back the Double Up Your Donation campaign in the future.

