Rotarians preparing for return of Salmon Arm Lobster Festival

Have your lobster crackers and picks ready in May for the home edition of the Salmon Arm Daybreak Rotary Club’s Lobster Festival.

A key fundraiser for the club, last year’s festival was put on hold for health and safety reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the crustacean celebration is making a comeback in 2021, with a different approach that follows current current safety guidelines and gives people an opportunity to enjoy a fully cooked meal while supporting the Daybreak Club’s charitable community pursuits.

This year’s festival will take place on Saturday, May 29. The club will be serving up a choice of pre-cooked meals that include either fresh Atlantic lobster or chicken. Meals will be available for pickup for people to enjoy in their homes.

Along with the take-out options, the festival will include silent and live auctions which will be held online. Donations are being sought for both.

Some of the money raised from the last Lobster Festival went to support Kelowna’s JoAnna’s House, which provides accommodations for family members with loved ones being cared for at Kelowna General Hospital. Over the years, the Daybreak Club has committed effort and funding to numerous other projects, including the splash parks at Fletcher and Blackburn parks, support of community food banks and different needs at Shuswap General Lake Hospital.

Watch for further details and tickets at rotarylobsterfest.ca.

