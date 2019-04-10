The Salmon Arm chapter of the Canadian Royal Purple Society presents welcome funds on Wednesday, April 10 to representatives of local non-profit groups: Bob Boxal, Jan Crerar, Paige Hilland, June Stewart, Keren Huyter, Cookie Langenfeld, Tiffany Whitehead, Fiona Harris, Lois Havanka, Diana Mangold, Arlene Boychuk, Ann Dyck, Peter Klymchuk, Martin Ketteringham, Corinne Kunka of the Royal Purple, Dianne Boxal and Ida Hearder. Community groups receiving funds included: Scouts Canada, Shuswap Search and Rescue, SAFE Society, Shuswap Children’s Association, Shuswap Theatre Society, Shuswap Hospice Society, Shuswap Hospital Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, Seniors Resource Centre, Salmon Arm Elks and Shuswap Family Centre. The Royal Purple women generously donated a total of $15,000, which included these groups, plus BC Hearing and the Kidney Foundation. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Royal Purple shows its support by the thousands to Shuswap non-profits

Salmon Arm chapter of Canadian Royal Purple Society once again gives generously

“We pretty well look after kids and people needing help,” remarks Ellen Hammer, treasurer of the Salmon Arm chapter of the Canadian Royal Purple Society.

Help they did on Wednesday, April 10, donating to a number of local community groups.

Representatives of local groups gathered at the Elks Hall to receive their funds: Bob Boxal, Jan Crerar, Paige Hilland, June Stewart, Karen Heyter, Cookie Langenfeld, Tiffany Whitehead, Fiona Harris, Lois Havanka, Diana Mangold, Arlene Boychuk, Ann Dyck, Peter Klymchuk, Martin Ketteringham, Corinne Kunka of the Royal Purple, Dianne Boxal and Ida Hearder.

Community groups receiving funds included: Scouts Canada, Shuswap Search and Rescue, SAFE Society, Shuswap Children’s Association, Shuswap Theatre Society, Shuswap Hospice Society, Shuswap Hospital Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, Seniors Resource Centre, Salmon Arm Elks and Shuswap Family Centre. The Royal Purple women generously donated a total of $15,000, which included these groups, plus BC Hearing and the Kidney Foundation.

