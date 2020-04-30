Royal Purple stickhandles donation to Salmon Arm food banks

Representatives of the Salmon Arm Royal Purple lodge, Shirley Klymchuck, Ellen Hammer, president Pauline Gay and Sue Morrissette stopped by the Mall at Piccadilly on Wednesday, April 29, to drop off donations for the Salvation Army and Second Harvest food banks, as well as the SAFE Society/ Salmon Arm women’s emergency shelter.

To maintain physical distance, the Royal Purple team attached their monetary donations to the end of a hockey stick.

The Salmon Arm Spring Food Drive began on April 28 and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until May 2, with volunteers from the Salvation Army, Second Harvest, Rotary and others setting up in different locations to collect donations.

On Thursday, April 30, volunteers will be set up to collect donations at No Frills, then at Uptown Askew’s on May 1 and downtown Askew’s on May 2.

