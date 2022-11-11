Royal Rifles of Canada canine mascot remembered as hero for role in Second World War

By Barb Brouwer

On Oct. 27, 2000, the Dickin Medal for Gallantry (known as an Animal’s Victoria Cross) was awarded by the People’s Dispensary for Animals for the first time since 1949.

The recipient was a big black Newfoundland dog called Gander, who had been dead for nearly 59 years. The award was accepted by Fred Kelly, who had been the dog’s handler when he performed the actions that led to him getting this award. This Dickin Medal for Gallantry is on display in the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa.

When the Hong Kong Memorial Wall was unveiled in 2009, Gander’s name was there, along with the names of 1,977 Canadians who served in the battle to protect the Hong Kong colony in 1941.

In July 2015, the Gander Newfoundland Heritage Memorial Park unveiled two statues: one to honour the men who served as members of the Royal Rifles of Canada Regiment at the Battle of Hong Kong and the other to Gander. A statue also appears as part of the Cobequid Veterans Memorial Park in Bass River, NS.

As as far back as there were soldiers, animals, usually cats and dogs, were often kept as mascots by military units. These mascots faced the same hardships and living conditions that the soldiers endured.

Early in the Second World War, a big black Newfoundland dog called Pal helped build the Gander Air Base by hauling the water cart to the workers. Pal was a friend to everyone in town and enjoyed playing with all of the children by pulling them in a cart in summer and a sled in winter. It was while playing with the smaller children that Pal badly scratched a small girl.

Some of the townspeople were ready to have this big loveable dog put down, but a decision was made to see if the soldiers on the base would take him, which they were delighted to do.

The Royal Rifles of Canada were stationed at Gander to protect the base, which was a vital staging and refuelling stop for Allied planes bound for England, and as a base for the aircraft protecting the Atlantic convoys.

In August 1941, the Regiment along with their mascot, now called Gander, returned to Canada, as Newfoundland at the time wasn’t a Canadian province. They joined the Winnipeg Grenadiers in St. John, NB, and after minimal training for service in the Far East, these regiments were ordered to Hong Kong to help defend the British Colony.

Not wanting to leave Gander behind, the soldiers promoted him to sergeant, and smuggled him across the Pacific. Fred Kelly became Gander’s handler and spent a great deal of time giving the dog long, cool showers. The hot, humid temperatures were a problem for Gander with his black, thick fur.

The Canadians and Gander arrived in Hong Kong on Nov. 16, 1941.

When Japanese forces attacked Hong Kong on Dec 8, 1941, the first Canadian soldiers to engage in battle were the Royal Rifles of Canada and the Winnipeg Grenadiers.

Gander played a large part in the defence, tackling Japanese soldiers, growling at them and and biting them on their heels.

He was a very smart dog, with a strong urge to protect and quickly learned what a grenade was and how dangerous they were. He would often grab a grenade in his mouth and drop them back on the enemy. As most of the battles were fought at night and his black hair blended into the darkness, he could sneak up and pounce on the enemy.

On Dec 18, Gander was fighting as he always did and showing no fear. A grenade landed near a group of wounded soldiers and Gander rushed in, picked up the grenade and ran off with it. Unfortunately, the grenade exploded and Gander died instantly, but he had saved the seven wounded soldiers. All resistance in Hong Kong ceased on Dec. 25, 1941.

The Japanese had been so impressed by the actions of the “big, black beast” that they questioned many of the POWs about what type of animal it was. Had the Allies been training and using giant animals for warfare?

During the next almost four years of captivity, Gander was never forgotten by the survivors of the Royal Rifles. No matter how much abuse and starvation the prisoners endured, Gander was remembered and loved. He had risked his life and finally gave it up for them.

