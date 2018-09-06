SINGER-SONGWRITER Singer-songwriters Stephen Fearing received a standing ovation on Saturday night during his concert at Centre Stage Theatre during the Ryga Arts Festival. (Photo submitted)

Ryga Festival featured variety of events

Music, storytelling and more included in celebration of arts in Summerland

The Ryga Festival filled downtown Summerland with a variety of theatre and musical events, from opera to singalongs and from Dr. Seuss to George Ryga’s poetry.

The festival is held in honour of George Ryga, a renowned Canadian playwright and author who lived in Summerland from 1962 until his death in 1987.

“In this third year of the festival, we are happy that the entire community of Summerland has supported the festival to the extent that it has,” said Heather Davies, artistic director of the festival.

“We were especially honoured that author Bev Sellars and her husband Chief Bill Wilson spoke at the Summerland Library, as did poet Harold Rhenisch,”added Peter Hay, president of the Ryga Festival Society.

Events included an evening with George Ryga’s The Ecstasy of Rita Joe – An Opera by Victor Davies, and the next night, an evening of music and storytelling with singer-songwriters Stephen Fearing and Tavis Weir.

The Theatre Trail was sold out with traveling audiences enjoying short plays in five downtown storefronts including the Summerland Thrift Shop and the Bead Trails.

There was an overflow crowd in the Summerland Arts Centre when Victor Davies, Fearing and the Princeton Traditional Music Festival founders Jon Bartlett and Rika Ruebsaat talked about songwriting before the entire crowd joined in a singalong. “There was a great sense of the community spirit as locals got to mingle with guest artists,” Davies said.

The Ryga Festival Society welcomes feedback about this year’s festival as planing will begin for the 2019 festival. Comments may be sent to info@rygafest.ca.

 

STORYTELLING WORKSHOP Heather Davies, left, artistic director of the Ryga Festival, and Donna-Michelle St. Bernard host a storytelling workshop at the Summerland IOOF Hall. The workshop was one of many events in this year’s Ryga Festival. The arts festival celebrates the life and legacy of Summerland playwright and author George Ryga. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Previous story
Kelowna woman cycling to defeat MS

Just Posted

Golf carts on Shuswap community’s streets there to stay

Chase has declared golf cart pilot project will be permanent, plan may spread to other communities

Revelstoke City Council defeats proposed Development Cost Charge Bylaw

Revelstoke City Council defeated second reading of the proposed Development Cost Charge… Continue reading

Ryga Festival featured variety of events

Music, storytelling and more included in celebration of arts in Summerland

Two-semi collision west of Chase on Aug. 31 claims life

Man sleeping in the bunk of one semi truck died shortly after reaching hospital

Bear euthanized in Revelstoke today

The black bear charged someone in Arrow Heights on Tuesday

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

Some B.C. First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt

Citing struggling moose populations and the unprecedented 2017 wildfires, First Nations are extending a moratorium on 2018 moose hunt

Kelowna woman cycling to defeat MS

Nicole Gosselin to participate in MS Bike Okanagan Experience fundraiser

4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Police say they responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Proportional representation means more B.C. parties, coalitions

Fraser Institute study examines voting patterns in 30 countries

Canadian backpack makers eye expansion abroad, morph into lifestyle brands

As parents prepare to shell out hundreds of dollars on school supplies ahead of the first day of school, Canadian backpack makers readily await one of the busiest sales seasons for the industry.

Most Read