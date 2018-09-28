Salmon Arm Apple Fest takes place today at Ross Street Plaza

The Salmon Arm Apple Festival returns to the Ross Street Plaza this Saturday, Sept. 29. Hosted by Downtown Salmon Arm and Askew’s, event celebrates the historical background and the importance of apples and their role in the Shuswap. Local orchardists will be on-site, offering samples and selling their apple varietals, and a mobile juice factory will be running public juicing. Arts, games and more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (File photo)