City of Salmon Arm chief administrative officer Carl Bannister and event organizer Gina Johnny raise the Secwepemc flag while Ronnie Jules, Joseph Johhny and Shane Camille sing a prayer during the Aboriginal Day ceremony held in June 2014 ouside Salmon Arm City Hall. (File photo)

Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College to raise Secwepemcúl̓ecw flag

College to recognize campus sits on traditional and unceded territory

Formal recognition of Secwepemc traditional territory will be taking place Sept. 23 at Okanagan College in Salmon Arm.

Okanagan College has announced that college representatives and community members will be present as the Secwepemcúl̓ecw flag is permanently raised as an official acknowledgement that the Salmon Arm campus is located within the traditional and unceded territory of the Secwepemc people.

The college states that taking part will be members and elders of the Secepemc nation, representatives of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council, the Splatsin, Neskonlith, Little Shuswap Lake and Adams Lake bands as well as college representatives, students and staff.

The flag raising will take place Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the main entrance to the Salmon Arm campus at 2552 10th Ave. NE.

Read more: Flag honours relationship

Read more: Okanagan College campus flies Syilx flag

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan hosts Mexico for soccer

Just Posted

Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College to raise Secwepemcúl̓ecw flag

College to recognize campus sits on traditional and unceded territory

Survey: Salmon Arm houses cheaper to buy than many towns in B.C.

Only places with lower average price per square foot in study were northern communities

City’s only female firefighter feels at home with Salmon Arm crew

Apprentice machinist Kelsey Gorgichuk joined department to give back to community

Ogopogo and Shuswaggi aren’t the only lake monsters to have legendary status

While both have legend status in the Okanagan-Shuswap regions there are said to be more

Video: All ages rally in Salmon Arm to demand climate action

More than 150 people make their way from Ross Street Plaza to city hall for rousing speeches

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab: civil rights group

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling for change

Man from Winnipeg who was hiking alone found dead in Banff National Park

RCMP say the man was hiking alone on Mount Temple Thursday

One-in-five British Columbians think they’ll win big while gambling: study

Roughly 58 per cent of British Columbians bought at least one lottery ticket in past year

Okanagan hosts Mexico for soccer

The Okanagan Masters League won both matches against their Mexican counterparts

Epic overtime battle, big turnout for memorial night to late owner of Okanagan hockey team

The KIJHL’s Kelowna Chiefs hounoured Grant Sheridan with a win in the team’s home-opener

Takaya, B.C.’s intriguing lone wolf, seen eating seal and howling away on Discovery Island

Fun facts about Takaya the wolf, like his a 36-hour tour around Chatham, Discovery Islands

Resident finds loaded shotgun inside a duffle bag in Kelowna alleyway

RCMP seized a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, clothing and other items

Graffiti, calls and Snapchat: RCMP probe string of threats targeting Kamloops schools

There have been nine different threats made to four different schools in the city

Most Read