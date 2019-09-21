Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College to raise Secwepemcúl̓ecw flag

City of Salmon Arm chief administrative officer Carl Bannister and event organizer Gina Johnny raise the Secwepemc flag while Ronnie Jules, Joseph Johhny and Shane Camille sing a prayer during the Aboriginal Day ceremony held in June 2014 ouside Salmon Arm City Hall. (File photo)

Formal recognition of Secwepemc traditional territory will be taking place Sept. 23 at Okanagan College in Salmon Arm.

Okanagan College has announced that college representatives and community members will be present as the Secwepemcúl̓ecw flag is permanently raised as an official acknowledgement that the Salmon Arm campus is located within the traditional and unceded territory of the Secwepemc people.

The college states that taking part will be members and elders of the Secepemc nation, representatives of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council, the Splatsin, Neskonlith, Little Shuswap Lake and Adams Lake bands as well as college representatives, students and staff.

The flag raising will take place Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the main entrance to the Salmon Arm campus at 2552 10th Ave. NE.

