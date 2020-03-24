Salmon Arm chair fitness class resurrected through wonders of technology

Popular exercise class for seniors and people with varying abilities to be offered online

Janice Hamilton, one of the people who has been working on ways to keep the popular chair fit classes going, takes part in the last class on March 10 of a 10-week chair exercise series at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre led by Sandra Fromme. (File photo)

Their wish has been granted, at least partially.

The participants in a seniors’ chair exercise class recently took part in the last of a 10-week series.

At that time, many expressed the wish to have the classes continue, based on how much the exercises improved their physical and mental health and, simply put, how much fun they were.

However, they did not have a source of funds to rent a room once the gym at the Salmon Arm rec centre was no longer available.

They had expressed the hope that they could find a source of funding or someone who would want to be a sponsor or donate a room.

Since that day, March 10, positive improvements have come about.

Instructor Sandra Fromme wrote an email that was forwarded to the Observer to say that two participants are looking into funding but, in the meantime, Fromme will be offering a chair fitness class online, via the Zoom app.

“I will hold a chair fit class online every Tuesday at 4 p.m. It will be a Zoom Fit Class online. You can get access through my website www.sandrafromme.com. Please let everyone know who is housebound or lonely. We will have a great time!” she wrote.

Fromme said she will also be contacting doctors’ offices and seniors’ care homes to let them know about the ongoing class.

