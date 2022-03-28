Salmon Arm chess players aim for quick checkmate in 15-minute tourney

Jacob Holmes and Joel Burke compete in the Salmon Arm Chess Club’s 15 Minute Tournament held on March 25, 2022. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Chess Club held a 15-Minute Chess Tournament on March 25.

This was the club’s first local tournament.

The top five competitors were: 1st) Craig Bacon; 2nd) Thomas Briginshaw and Lucas Diaz (tied); 4th) Joel Burke; and 5th) Jacob Holmes, David Wellingham and Neil Caves (tied). In the Juniors category, Lucas Diaz came in first, followed by Jacob Holmes.

The club plans to hold one on the last Wednesday of each month. The club was grateful to private donors and SASCU for making the March 25 tourney happen.

A provincial chess tournament, the Okanagan Open, will be held in Salmon Arm May 6-8.

The Salmon Arm Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in the student cafeteria of Okanagan College’s Salmon Arm campus.

For more information, call Craig at 250-803-8495 or Neil at 250-803-2161.

