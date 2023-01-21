Salmon Arm chiropractors hold body movement class and games for Unplug and Play

Chiropractors Jake Deeble and Jourdyne Mason teach kids about muscles, bones and their bodies before playing movement games at the Unplug and Play Anatomy and Movement class at Active Chiropractic, Jan. 21 2023. (Rebecca Willson photo) Chiropractor Jourdyne Mason plays a movement game with (from Mason’s left) Grayson Deeble, Rosie Albert, Laurelyn Deeble and Teddy and Billy Albert at the Unplug and Play Anatomy and Movement event at Active Chiropractic, Jan. 21 2023. (Rebecca Willson photo) Grayson Deeble plays hopscotch at the Unplug and Play Anatomy and Movement event at Active Chiropractic, Jan. 21 2023. (Rebecca Willson photo) Chiropractor Jourdyne Mason plays a balancing game with (from left) Jonathon, Ashlynn Grimes, Keena Carr and Dylan Wright at the Unplug and Play Anatomy and Movement event at Active Chiropractic. Jan. 21 2023. (Rebecca Willson photo) Rosie Albert plays hopscotch at the Unplug and Play Anatomy and Movement event at Active Chiropractic, Jan. 21 2023. (Rebecca Willson photo) Thomas Briginshaw, executive director of the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society, holds up some of the books given to children who participated in the Unplug and Play Anatomy and Movement event at Active Chiropractic, led by Jake Deeble and Jourdyne Mason, Jan. 21 2023. (Rebecca Willson photo)

As part of Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week, children learned about the muscles and bones that make up their body and played some movement games to jump start learning about healthy activity.

At Active Chiropractic in Salmon Arm, children and parents were invited to take part in an anatomy and movement activity lesson. Chiropractors Jake Deeble and Jourdyne Mason led a lesson about bones, muscles and joints and then helped children play movement-focused activities at the Active Chiropractic office.

Literacy Alliance members were also there, giving out a free book to each child after the event.

Unplug and Play week encourages families to step away from screens and take part in activities, indoors and outdoors, that move the body and stimulate the mind. Activities are planned all this week until Sunday, January 29.

A full schedule of Unplug and Play events can be found at shuswapliteracy.ca.

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

