Salmon Arm rugby teams to pick up Christmas trees

Yeti boys and girls to raise money in January for New Zealand trip

The Yeti boys and girls rugby club will be picking up Christmas trees for a donation from Salmon Arm residences on Sunday, Jan. 13. (File photo)

If you’re not sure when you’ll have a chance to dispose of your Christmas tree, the Yeti boys and girls rugby team has you covered.

On Sunday, Jan. 13, the team will be travelling around north-east and south-east Salmon Arm collecting trees for a donation. Trees should be placed, with donation, in an accessible location in front of residences between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Donations are going towards the team’s trip to New Zealand in March, 2019.

If your tree is missed, text or call 250-515-1934.

