Salmon Arm rugby teams to pick up Christmas trees

If you’re not sure when you’ll have a chance to dispose of your Christmas tree, the Yeti boys and girls rugby team has you covered.
On Sunday, Jan. 13, the team will be travelling around north-east and south-east Salmon Arm collecting trees for a donation. Trees should be placed, with donation, in an accessible location in front of residences between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Donations are going towards the team’s trip to New Zealand in March, 2019.
If your tree is missed, text or call 250-515-1934.
