Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol volunteers save motorists a quick $100

Drivers in Salmon Arm receive reminders in parking lot rather than tickets

Citizens Patrol volunteers, from left, Deb McDonald, Denise Thompson and Paula Weir patrol the Mall at Piccadilly parking lot on Saturday, May 1, 2021 checking licence plates. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol helped save a couple of motorists some cash recently.

On Saturday, May 1 at the Mall at Piccadilly, three Citizens Patrol members could be seen in their bright orange jackets, patrolling the parking lot. One of the things they were checking for were vehicles without current decals on their licence plates.

The idea was not to fine drivers, but to provide notices reminding them they were missing their insurance decals.

During the morning of May 1, the three volunteers patrolling found two vehicles without decals, saving each driver the expense of a $109 ticket.

The City of Salmon Arm’s website lists the main goals of citizens patrol members, who are RCMP associate volunteers.

They are: provide extra sets of eyes and ears for the RCMP; help prevent crime by being visible in “at risk” locations; use their uniforms and signage to remind citizens and visitors about laws and bylaws; and enhance the community’s sense of security and well-being by providing another sign of law-enforcement presence.

Anyone interested in applying to join the Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol may call the detachment at 250-832-6044.

