Salmon Arm CMHA thrift shop fashion show to support programming for youth

By Barb Brouwer

It’s all about fashion at the Canadian Mental Health Shuswap/Revelstoke Hudson Thrift Shoppe.

The thrift shoppe is partnering with hOurspace to host a fun fashion show for the whole family from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at hOurspace, 331 4th St. NE, across from CMHA Studios.

Admission to the fashion show is by donation and is intended to raise awareness around mental health, reduce stigma and share how fashion affects mental health and wellness.

Enter to win prizes and take part in a silent auction. Food and snacks will be available by donation.

Proceeds from the fashion show will be used to fund a youth inclusive mental health and wellness program through CMHA Learning Studios.

Paivi Sarre, co-ordinator of CMHA Wellness Programs, said a Learning Studio offers information, education and family support to help maintain good health.

Homeless Outreach is provided throughout the Shuswap and in Revelstoke.

“This is a safe place for many in the community and an ethical shopping place,” said Sarre, noting clothing is donated to the homeless.

CMHA also operates 200 housing units in Salmon Arm, units that provide homes for those who are independent to those who require more support.

Thanks to volunteer support, the Hudson Thrift Shoppe has been in operation in Salmon Arm for 40 years. Prior to Covid, the shoppe was powered by more than 50 volunteers, but that number has dropped by half.

This has meant that the social enterprise has had to reduce hours. The shoppe is currently open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Donations are accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Money raised through the shoppe goes to fund programs in the Shuswap, including Enderby, and Revelstoke.

New volunteers would be warmly welcomed. For more information, call shoppe manager Jackie Chanda at 250-832-8477 ext. 107.

