Wayne Matthews died on Jan. 23, 2023 at 82 years. He was a city councillor in Salmon Arm for 12 years. (File photo)

Wayne Matthews died on Jan. 23, 2023 at 82 years. He was a city councillor in Salmon Arm for 12 years. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council takes time to remember longtime councillor

Councillor who served for 12 years passed away in January

A longtime Salmon Arm councillor passed away in January and his death was recognized at a recent council meeting.

At council’s Feb 13 meeting, Acting Mayor Kevin Flynn remarked on the death of Wayne Matthews.

“Wayne was a city councillor for four terms. The first term I was on, was his last term,” said Flynn. “I just think it’s bearing mention that Wayne contributed a lot to the community. He had a business in town, an insurance business, and he gave 12 years to public service at this table and passed away recently.

“So my condolences, on behalf of council, staff and the city, to Mr. Mathews’ family.”

Read more: Candidates begin run for a seat in the Shuswap



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmDeathSalmon Arm council

Previous story
Sicamous transportation provider re-energized by new electric vehicle

Just Posted

Wayne Matthews died on Jan. 23, 2023 at 82 years. He was a city councillor in Salmon Arm for 12 years. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council takes time to remember longtime councillor

Lily Brook and Kaden Baum pose with their medals at the 2022 Nationals in Whistler. Both Lily and Kaden are heading to the Canada Winter Games in PEI, which begins Feb. 18, to compete in the Para Nordic events. (Donna Flatman photo)
Salmon Arm athletes head to Maritimes for PEI 2023 Canada Winter Games

Volunteer drivers Ray Vandeem, Manson Galligan, Fred Busch, Gary Stortz, Chris Christensen, president Malcolm Makayev, and drivers Dianne Killman, Shane Miller and Chad Strohschein stand with the wheelchair accessible van, the 2019 Chevy Bolt and the 2023 Bolt that will increase the availability of Eagle Valley Transportation Society’s service. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous transportation provider re-energized by new electric vehicle

Nathaniel Gaynor making a design out of small stones as part of a NatureKids BC Salmon Arm explorer day. (NatureKids BC photo)
Salmon Arm NatureKids club looking for co-leader to host outdoor activities