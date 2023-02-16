Salmon Arm council takes time to remember longtime councillor

A longtime Salmon Arm councillor passed away in January and his death was recognized at a recent council meeting.
At council’s Feb 13 meeting, Acting Mayor Kevin Flynn remarked on the death of Wayne Matthews.
“Wayne was a city councillor for four terms. The first term I was on, was his last term,” said Flynn. “I just think it’s bearing mention that Wayne contributed a lot to the community. He had a business in town, an insurance business, and he gave 12 years to public service at this table and passed away recently.
“So my condolences, on behalf of council, staff and the city, to Mr. Mathews’ family.”
