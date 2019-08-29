Some of the young Scouts had a fun time paddling around in a motorized canoe during the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair parade. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council to walk the talk and join fair parade

Theme will be active transportation so lots of room for creativity

Salmon Arm council will be participating in the Salmon Arm Fair parade for the first time in many years.

Mayor Alan Harrison asked at the Aug. 26 council meeting for $500 from the council initiatives fund, in case funds are required.

“We will keep as little as possible,” he said.

He said the theme will be active transportation, so a city hybrid vehicle will lead the council entourage.

Councillors are free to choose whatever they wish to wear and do, in keeping with the theme.

Pogo sticks, unicycles, stilts? Many possibilities await.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he’s been on council for a long time and thinks it’s a excellent plan.

“I think it’s a great idea we have a role and play a role in the fall fair parade.”

The Salmon Arm Fair Parade starts on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:45 a.m., leaving the area at Lakeshore Drive and 10th Street SW, near Salmon Arm Waterslides and the Best Western.

