Salmon Arm dealership shows appreciation to hospital staff

Jacobson Ford drops off donation of 200 face shields to Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Staff at Shuswap Lake General Hospital received an added layer of support in the form of 200 face shields courtesy of Jacobson Ford.

The Salmon Arm dealership’s Mike Vandermeer and Mark Schneider handed the donation over to grateful Shuswap Lake General Hospital staff, including Darcee Clayton, clinical operations manager, and MDR team lead Kristy Czepil, as well as Rochelle Dale with the Shuswap Hospital Foundation board on Tuesday, May 12.

Support for the hospital and staff continues to pour in during the COVID-19 pandemic, be it through donations or people sending words of encouragement through the White Heart Project.

