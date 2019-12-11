Hillcrest Elementary’s Grade 5 classes perform “Wolves Don’t Live By The Rules” for the CBC Music Class challenge. (YouTube)

Salmon Arm elementary school a finalist in CBC Music Class Challenge

Hillcrest Elementary Grade 5 students perform Wolves Don’t Live By The Rules

A Salmon Arm elementary school has been named as one of the finalists in the CBC Music Class challenge.

Hillcrest Elementary’s Grade 5 students singing Wolves Don’t Live By The Rules has been selected as a finalist in the challenge’s 11th category: MusiCounts Passion Prize. The top prize for this category is $5,000 in new musical instruments along with a plaque for the winning school to display. Second and third place finishers also receive a plaque.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

