Salmon Arm elementary school a finalist in CBC Music Class Challenge

A Salmon Arm elementary school has been named as one of the finalists in the CBC Music Class challenge.
Hillcrest Elementary’s Grade 5 students singing Wolves Don’t Live By The Rules has been selected as a finalist in the challenge’s 11th category: MusiCounts Passion Prize. The top prize for this category is $5,000 in new musical instruments along with a plaque for the winning school to display. Second and third place finishers also receive a plaque.
The winners will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
