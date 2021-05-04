Salmon Arm elementary students share the poems in their pockets

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison shares a favourite poem of his granddaughter to Bastion Elementary students during the school’s Poem in Your Pocket Day on April 29, 2021. (Contributed)

Amid the usual sounds of kids at play, students, staff and special guests were heard sharing poetic verse during Poem in Your Pocket Day at Bastion Elementary.

The Thursday, April 29 event, hosted by school teacher-librarian Shannon Murrells-Allaway and principal Joel Menzies, kicked off with Salmon Arm Mayor (and former Bastion principal) Alan Harrison reading his two-year-old granddaughter’s favourite poem about a dentist and a crocodile. School District 83 Superintendent of Schools Peter Jory then shared a poem about camping and toasting marshmallows. They were followed with students sharing their free verse, Haiku, rhymed, narrative and blank verse poetry.

This was the first time the school had tried a poetry reading like this, said Murrels-Allaway, and they were were delighted with the turnout, the poetry and the enthusiasm.

“This Poem in Your Pocket reading event was great,” said Murrells-Allaway. “It is exciting watching and listening to the kids enjoy reading their own crafted poems, and/or sharing poetry of another.”

