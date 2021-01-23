Salmon Arm Elks support charitable giving with succesful 50/50 draw

The winner of the draw took home over $4,000.

The Salmon Arm Elks Lodge kept up their charitable giving despite COVID-19 restrictions by holding a successful 50/50 draw. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

With most of their typical fundraising opportunities halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salmon Arm Elks of Canada Lodge launched a successful 50/50 draw to make sure they could still provide money to community groups.

Elks member Peter Klymchuk said the organization was feeling the pinch losing funds usually raised from the rental of their hall and campground, and from fundraisers like the pasta dinners and pig roasts they usually put on.

The money the Elks raise is passed on to community and charitable groups such as the local boy scouts, girl guides and the SAFE Society.

Klymchuk said the community was generous enough purchasing tickets for the 50/50 draw that the Elks will still be able to provide donations to the community groups this year. The grand prize winner of the draw was Colin Napier, who took home $4,365. A long list of local businesses provided early bird prizes which Klymchuk said did a good job of encouraging ticket sales.

Once the COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings have been lifted, Klmchuk said the Elks hope to resume their fundraising dinner events.



