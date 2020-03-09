On the eve of another long visit to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, young Jaxon Langdon and his family got a private viewing of the Stanley Cup courtesy of the Rogers Hometown Hockey team. (Brandi Butts/Facebook)

Salmon Arm family get private time with Stanley Cup before return to Children’s Hospital

The Langdon family got to see the cup before their son Jaxon had to be back in Vancouver for tests.

On the eve of another long visit to B.C. Children’s Hospital, a Salmon Arm family dealing with their young son’s health issues was treated to a special experience by the Roger’s Hometown Hockey team.

Kayla and Tyrell Langdon and their son Jackson were invited to a private viewing of the Stanley Cup as it was in town for the Hometown Hockey celebrations. Jaxon’s grandparents Brandi and Rod Butts also got to see the cup. Brandi said the chance to see the cup was a special experience, especially for Tyrell.

Read More: IN PHOTOS: Hometown Hockey descends on Salmon Arm

Read More: Okanagan junior lacrosse league adding two teams

The Shuswap community rallied to assist the Langdon family after Jaxon was born with a range of serious health issues in 2018. Several fundraisers were held to assist the Langdons who had a long stay in Vancouver so Jaxon could receive treatment in the neo-natal intensive care unit.

Read More: Longtime Montreal Canadiens centre Henri Richard dead

Read More: Million-dollar ticket sold in Okanagan

Despite the difficulties, Brandi described Jaxon as a little fighter. She said Jaxon and his parents are bound for another round of checkups and tests. Depending on the results of a test to see how Jaxon’s airway is developing, Brandi said the family could be given the date of another upcoming surgery so they can begin preparations for it.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

On the eve of another long visit to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, young Jaxon Langdon and his family got a private viewing of the Stanley Cup courtesy of the Rogers Hometown Hockey team. (Brandi Butts/Facebook)

Previous story
MacDonald School in Summerland had a long history

Just Posted

Salmon Arm family get private time with Stanley Cup before return to Children’s Hospital

The Langdon family got to see the cup before their son Jaxon had to be back in Vancouver for tests.

Okanagan junior lacrosse league adding two teams

Armstrong Shamrocks return with Shuswap connection; Kelowna Kodiaks join TOJLL as expansion team

Fleet-fingered string band, the Slocan Ramblers to visit Salmon Arm

The group will be playing at the Nexus at first on March 25

IN PHOTOS: Hometown Hockey descends on Salmon Arm

Event-goers were treated to a viewing of the Stanley Cup and live entertainment

Word on the street: Have you taken any precautions against COVID-19?

With fears over COVID-19 emptying shelves of face masks and hand sanitizer,… Continue reading

Peachland hosts first annual International Women’s Day tea and bannock celebration

The day honoured women and their leadership in water protection

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector

Women driving for Uber and Lyft open up about safety, licensing and why they’re in the minority

Kelowna’s Spirit of Sails sculpture vandalized with spray-painted crosses

The Kelowna RCMP are currently investigating the incident

Million-dollar ticket sold in Okanagan

Exact match number on Saturday, March 7 Lotto 649 draw purchased in Vernon

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

Most Read