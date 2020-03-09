Salmon Arm family get private time with Stanley Cup before return to Children’s Hospital

The Langdon family got to see the cup before their son Jaxon had to be back in Vancouver for tests.

On the eve of another long visit to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, young Jaxon Langdon and his family got a private viewing of the Stanley Cup courtesy of the Rogers Hometown Hockey team. (Brandi Butts/Facebook)

On the eve of another long visit to B.C. Children’s Hospital, a Salmon Arm family dealing with their young son’s health issues was treated to a special experience by the Roger’s Hometown Hockey team.

Kayla and Tyrell Langdon and their son Jackson were invited to a private viewing of the Stanley Cup as it was in town for the Hometown Hockey celebrations. Jaxon’s grandparents Brandi and Rod Butts also got to see the cup. Brandi said the chance to see the cup was a special experience, especially for Tyrell.

The Shuswap community rallied to assist the Langdon family after Jaxon was born with a range of serious health issues in 2018. Several fundraisers were held to assist the Langdons who had a long stay in Vancouver so Jaxon could receive treatment in the neo-natal intensive care unit.

Despite the difficulties, Brandi described Jaxon as a little fighter. She said Jaxon and his parents are bound for another round of checkups and tests. Depending on the results of a test to see how Jaxon’s airway is developing, Brandi said the family could be given the date of another upcoming surgery so they can begin preparations for it.



