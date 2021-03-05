Salmon Arm Food with Friends free lunch program receives support

Funds from Askew’s to help volunteers keep meals coming four days per week

Dave Wallace and David Askew with Askew’s Foods present a $500 cheque on March 2 to Chrissy Deye and Monica Kriese with the volunteer-run Food With Friends free lunch program. (Contributed)

Askew’s Foods tracked down organizers with the Food with Friends program to provide support for their lunch program.

Food with Friends offers a free lunch outdoors on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m., with everyone welcome.

It can be found in the parking lot behind the Crossroads Free Methodist Church, near the lane that backs the school district office.

Askew’s provided a $500 cheque, noting the program “is the kind of people-powered initiative that warms the heart and builds goodwill.”

It stated it is pleased to support the volunteers who work to improve life in the community.

“Everyone wins and communities are strengthened when governments, businesses and non-profit groups collaborate to tackle some of the chronic social issues we face.”

