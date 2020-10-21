Salmon Arm fountain disappears along with summer

No more fountain in McGuire Lake as winter preparations begin

From left, city workers Hugh Bennett, Chris Carr and Teneal Crossman secure the fountain they’ve just removed from McGuire Lake on Oct. 21, 2020 before the ice moves in. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

The time has come, apparently, to pack up the flip flops and shorts if you haven’t already.

City workers could be seen on Wednesday, Oct. 21, taking the fountain out of McGuire Lake.

“This is when you know it’s fall,” remarked Teneal Crossman.

“It’s sad,” added Hugh Bennett, explaining the fountain has to be taken out before the lake freezes – and a cold weekend is forecast.

They used a small boat to tow the cables and fountain back to shore before loading into onto a flat-deck truck.

It’ll be cleaned and stored, ready for next spring.

