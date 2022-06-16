Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus vice-principal Noah Ralston presents SAS grad Claire Van Bergeyk with the Governor General’s Academic Medal for academic excellence. (School District 83 photo)

Salmon Arm grad honoured for academic excellence

Grad Claire Van Bergeyk recently presented with Governor General’s Academic Medal.

A Salmon Arm Secondary grad was recognized for her academic excellence over the 2020-2021 school year.

Claire Van Bergeyk recently received the Governor General’s Academic Medal, awarded to a student who achieves the highest average upon graduation from a secondary school.

Salmon Arm Secondary (Sullivan campus) vice-principal Noah Ralston presented the award to Claire on June 13. She appreciated receiving the award and thanked staff and friends who helped through high school.

This school year Van Bergeyk continued with academic studies at the University of B.C.’s Okanagan Campus (UBCO), and is spending the summer working at a vineyard to save up for the upcoming year, reads a media release from School District 83.

Claire is looking forward to returning to studies in biology in the fall, with perhaps a focus on ecology, and a little time set aside for mountain biking.

Claire also shared advice for other hard-working students.

“You don’t have to have it all figured out,” said Claire. “Things can and will change; make sure you are enjoying what you are doing while you pursue your goals too.”

