Salmon Arm group focused on empowering women in sport of shooting

Melissa and Erin Tribiger, sisters and founders of Girls Ignite, are passionate about the sport of shooting.

In their youth, the sisters would go out hunting with their father. As Melissa got older, she took more of an interest in archery and trap shooting. She would go to the local club by herself to practise these skills, although she wasn’t an expert by any means.

As time went on, Melissa braved asking the seasoned men around her for help when she needed it. She knew not every woman would be comfortable doing that, and newcomers would likely be way out of their comfort zones.

“I thought to myself, ‘wouldn’t it be nice if there was someone here to help me?’” said Melissa.

As Melissa and Erin developed Girls Ignite, a women-led shooting and archery program, they knew women would appreciate having other women teaching them and knowing firsthand everything involved in the process.

Girls Ignite archery and shooting clinics usually occur once or twice a month, depending on the Tribigers’ schedules, with the goal to empower more women to enjoy these sports for themselves by providing a supportive space to begin.

Participants have ranged in age from 15 to 75. The Tribigers have run about 20 clinics since June 2021, and an updated schedule is available at girlsignite.ca.

The Tribigers receive emails from participants raving about the program and expressing how proud of they are of themselves. One woman, who was strictly opposed to firearms after having experience gun violence, took the course to learn about gun safety. Afterward, her mindset had changed completely.

One of the most rewarding aspects for the sisters is the pride they have in seeing women who have taken their clinics, sign up as members and bring other friends and family around the club to practise and learn, broadening their community.

At the clinics, women shoot small rifles with less recoil to start, give archery a try, and finally shoot clay targets with shotguns, all in about three hours. Many come in wanting only to try one thing and often leave having enjoyed something they didn’t expect.

No licence or experience is necessary for the clinics, and all equipment including eye and ear protection is provided. Just be sure to dress for the weather, as everything is outdoors.

Melissa explained shooting is a sport, and when regulated and practised safely, it can be an empowering workout, utilizing muscles people don’t expect. It also requires focus and mental stimulation.

The Salmon Arm Fish and Game Club has rules and guidelines posted everywhere, and takes safety extremely seriously. The club is volunteer-run, and relies on membership fees to operate. Members can be from Salmon Arm and surrounding communities.

Members are able to come in and practice on their own schedule within shooting hours, and will receive a fob for the gates and clubhouse.

