Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village asks public to identify date photo was taken

Do you remember when gas was 29.9 cents a litre? Help us identify the year. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Do you remember when gas was 29.9 cents a litre? Help us identify the year. Was it 1985? Salmon Arm Esso was located at 371 Trans Canada Hwy 1 NE. Email your information to archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

Read more: Gas prices jump at Shuswap pumps

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter