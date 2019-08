The “new” hospital is being built in this 1958 photograph. Hasn’t Salmon Arm changed? The orchards surrounding McGuire Lake belonged to the Turner family.

Image from the Denis Marshall Collection, the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

