Dr. W. A. Drummond’s house sits at the top of Harris Street. The house is #17 on the City of Salmon Arm’s Heritage Register. This image was taken on Sept. 23, 1948. Is the little girl Patsy Drummond? Contact the museum at archvies@salmonarmmuseum.org if you know. Photographer was George Meeres from Vernon, B.C. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

