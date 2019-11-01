Salmon Arm history in pictures

Celebrating the 1st Anniversary of Collier’s Super Value on Hudson, circa

1950. Left to right: Wilfreda Brown, Bill Collier, Mary Reed, Ms. Critchley, Andy Collier and Kathleen Collier. Collier’s was next door to the Professional Building built in 1949 by Barrister and Solicitor Donald S. McTavish and Dentist W.H. Letham. The Professional Building has been occupied by many different businesses, most notably when it was painted purple and housed the popular Castle of Toys. It is currently the home of the Pink Cherry.

Image from the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Celebrating Shuswap history

Read more: Our history in pictures: The Ireland residence

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter