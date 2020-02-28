Salmon Arm history in pictures

Skiing is good up Rifle Range Road

Ray Newnes and son Doug at the ski hill on Rifle Rand Road circa 1960. Image from the Denis Marshall collection and courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

