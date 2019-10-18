Salmon Arm history in pictures: Apple harvest time

Denis Marshall writes, “Apple-harvest time lent a quickened pace and pungent aroma to each Shuswap autumn. The hopes and dreams of many a settler were wrapped with the fruit that Salmon Arm Farmers’ Exchange and R. Turner & Sons sent forth. Until central selling brought a semblance of stability and price fairness, growers were at the mercy of the ‘middlemen.’ Ironically, only in the Second World War could apple producers say they were well paid for their efforts.”
Image courtesy of the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J Haney Heritage Village.
