Salmon Arm history in pictures: Basketball champs

Basketball champions. Front: Debbie Scott, Shelly Bianco, Susan Clarke, Jenni Johnston, Heather Bianco, Kim Connors, Allison Towriss. Back: Joe Kupkee, coach; Susan Trautman, Carol Burden, Bev Smith, Nona Durkee, Destanne Norris, Don Jameson, assistant coach. Image courtesy of the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

