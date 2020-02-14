Salmon Arm history in pictures: Basketball champs

Basketball champions. Front row: Debbie Scott, Shelly Bianco, Susan Clarke, Jenni Johnston, Heather Bianco, Kim Connors and Allison Towriss. Back row: Joe Kupkee, coach; Susan Trautman, Carol Burden, Bev Smith, Nona Durkee, Destanne Norris and Don Jameson, assistant coach. Image courtesy of the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map