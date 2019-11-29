(L-R) Jorinda Rankin of Salmon Arm Senior Secondary School, Alderman John Henderson, RCMP officer Brian Becker and Wayne Christmas of J.L. Jackson Junior Secondary School gather around a breathalyser on display at Centenoka Park Mall on Nov. 29, 1985. Image from the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Salmon Arm history in pictures: breathalyzer test

(L-R) Jorinda Rankin of Salmon Arm Senior Secondary School, Alderman John Henderson, RCMP officer Brian Becker and Wayne Christmas of J.L. Jackson Junior Secondary School gather around a breathalyser on display at Centenoka Park Mall on Nov. 29, 1985. Image from the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

