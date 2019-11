A.D. Booth Hauling was removing the remains of the old Empress Theatre in 1953 when the structure suddenly slumped, causing minor damage to Hunter’s Pharmacy. Image courtesy the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

A.D. Booth Hauling was removing the remains of the old Empress Theatre in 1953 when the structure suddenly slumped, causing minor damage to Hunter’s Pharmacy. Image courtesy the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Salmon Arm history in pictures

Read more: Salmon Arm History in Pictures: Moving house

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter