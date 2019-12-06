Winners of the K-Mart “We Care” certificates are: (left to right) Colleen Brown, Lynne Gulliford, manager Mike Anderson, Dorothy Jackson and Ev Madison, Dec. 11, 1985. Image from the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village. Winners of the K-Mart “We Care” certificates are: (left to right) Colleen Brown, Lynne Gulliford, manager Mike Anderson, Dorothy Jackson and Ev Madison, Dec. 11, 1985. Image from the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Caring at the city’s K-Mart

Winners of the K-Mart “We Care” certificates are: (left to right) Colleen Brown, Lynne Gulliford, manager Mike Anderson, Dorothy Jackson and Ev Madison, Dec. 11, 1985. Image from the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Salmar manager draws curtain on career with Salmon Arm’s independent movie theatres

Read more: Secwepemc knowledge-keeper’s contributions recognized by Province of B.C.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Secwepemc knowledge-keeper’s contributions recognized by Province of B.C.

Just Posted

Secwepemc knowledge-keeper’s contributions recognized by Province of B.C.

Louis Thomas one of 18 people to receive B.C.’s Medal of Good Citizenship

Salmar manager draws curtain on career with Salmon Arm’s independent movie theatres

After 22 years, Daila Duford announces departure at association’s AGM

VIDEO: Salmon Arm elementary students step up for Canadian Music Class Challenge

Bastion and Hillcrest elementary schools submit videos, winners announced Dec. 17

Workshops, networking events designed for Shuswap women entrepreneurs on the way

Tsuts’weye project holds successful roundtables where valuable information gathered

‘She was awesome’: Malakwa baker leaves U.S. holiday show

‘There are Christmas miracles, look at me’

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Noxious odour detected at Summerland Health Centre

Staff felt nauseous following incident on morning of Dec. 5

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Editorial: Don’t let data detract from positive publicity for Salmon Arm

City now recognized as one of the best places to live and work in B.C.

Six B.C. municipalities accepted as interveners in Supreme Court of Canada carbon-pricing case

Victoria, Vancouver, Squamish, Richmond, Nelson and Rossland have intervener status

Bob Ross is coming to Penticton in 2020

32 of the late painter and TV celebrity’s works will be on display at the Penticton Art Gallery

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Caring at the city’s K-Mart

Winners of the K-Mart “We Care” certificates are: (left to right) Colleen… Continue reading

Letter: Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection “improvements” don’t impress

Province’s remedy only a Band-Aid solution

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

Most Read