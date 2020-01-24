Aftermath of a fire. Location and date unknown. Thought to be pre-1990. Can you help identify the date or scene? Contact archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with the date of this paper’s publication. Image courtesy Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Farm fire

Museum asks for help to identify when and where photo was taken

