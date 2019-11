The Salmon Arm Guide Company held their regular monthly meeting at Pioneer Lodge on Dec. 2, 1985. (L-R) Jennifer Zorn, Theresa Cole and Louise Wright. The girls and their leaders made Christmas decorations, performed a play, and sang Christmas songs with the Lodge residents. Image from the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

