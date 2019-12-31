Salmon Arm history in pictures: Hear a pin drop

Competitive bowling at J Lanes. Can you identify the bowlers? Contact the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with any information and the date of this newspaper’s publication. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

