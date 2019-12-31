Salmon Arm history in pictures: Hear a pin drop

Competitive bowling at J Lanes. Can you identify the bowlers? Contact the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with any information and the date of this newspaper’s publication. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map