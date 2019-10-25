Salmon Arm history in pictures: house fire

This photograph is thought to be Vern Nore’s house on the northeast corner of Ross and Hudson, but the archival record created by Fire Chief Pat Shirley does not include this fire. In 1955, Mrs. Vern Nore lived on 3rd Ave (now Street). By 1957, she had moved to Okanagan. Do you know the date or location of this house? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image from the Denis Marshall collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
