Was this event on anyone’s bucket list? Who was driving? It is a good thing earth moving equipment comes in different sizes. If you can identify the man in the bucket, email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with his name and the date this paper was published. We need your help! Image courtesy the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Fundraiser started for tow truck driver injured near Malakwa

Read more: CSRD identifies Sunnybrae water quality issues to be result of intake leak

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter