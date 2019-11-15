Salmon Arm history in pictures: Inheriting a handful

Considered the matriarch of Salmon Arm, Sarah Agnes McGuire arrived on the scene in 1892 when her son, Charles, succumbed to consumption (tuberculosis). Charles had left all his worldly possessions to his mother. What were they? A trading post that Charles had converted from the infamous “Dutch Charlie’s” brewery and gambling establishment, the mail contract, and a quarter section of land that still needed attention. Luckily there were five other offspring to help: Jack, Emily, Sam, Arthur and Maude. Mr. Alexander McGuire came much later. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Considered the matriarch of Salmon Arm, Sarah Agnes McGuire arrived on the scene in 1892 when her son, Charles, succumbed to consumption (tuberculosis). Charles had left all his worldly possessions to his mother. What were they? A trading post that Charles had converted from the infamous “Dutch Charlie’s” brewery and gambling establishment, the mail contract and a quarter section of land that still needed attention. Luckily there were five other offspring to help: Jack, Emily, Sam, Arthur and Maude. Mr. Alexander McGuire came much later. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Read more: Our history in pictures: 50 years hitched

Read more: Celebrating Shuswap history

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter