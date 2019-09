Kew’s Orchestra: Art Smith (caller), Frank Maki, leader Jay Kew (on violin), Yud Maki and Keith MacPherson. Jay Kew held the record of playing 300 consecutive Old Time Dances beginning in 1928. Photo source: Lorna Minion Turner. Photograph courtesy the Denis Marshall collection at the Salmon Arm Museum, R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

