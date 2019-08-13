Salmon Arm history in pictures: lacrosse

The date is 1923. The Salmon Arm Lacrosse team is ready to play. This lovely archival photograph was donated with a list of names. Back row, left to right: Geo. Jones, O. Eckland, Peter Bird, L. Owens, Les Wood, A. Thompson, Bud Farrow. Middle row: A. Holwood, Ted Burrell, Ray Williston, ? Campbell, Max Honey, Ted Wertz. Front row: Ralph Wilcox, George Sinclair and Owen Hooper. Do you recognize and know young Campbell’s given name? Email your suggestion to archives@salmonarmmuseum.org.

Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

