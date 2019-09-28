This image of the Readers’ house being moved from Ross Street shows how diverse the Peterson Brothers operation was. There are some disagreements in archival records on the year this photo was taken. Did it happen in 1949 or in 1953? The Peterson Brothers gave up their Co-operative status in 1952 because it didn’t suit their business model. Did they repaint their truck? Alf Peterson isn’t sure. Whatever the date, the Readers’ house doesn’t “live” on Ross St. any longer. Do you have any more information? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org Image Courtesy the Denis Marshall Collection at the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Salmon Arm History in Pictures: Moving house

